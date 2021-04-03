Man charged in 2019 sexual assault of 13-year-old who was waiting for mail

HOUSTON – Police have arrested the man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Jeremy Rothad Jackson, 34, was arrested on Thursday without incident, Houston police said.

UPDATE: Suspect Jeremy Rothad Jackson (b/m, 34) was identified as the suspect in this case and arrested yesterday (April 1) without incident.



According to authorities, the assault happened on Aug. 31, 2019, at an apartment on Antoine Drive near De Soto Street in northwest Harris County.

Surveillance video released in 2019, showed Jackson walking through a hallway with a small towel or rag on his head.

Police said he entered the complex and paced around before walking to the mail area, where the 13-year-old victim was waiting for her mail.

Authorities said the man then grabbed the young girl and sexually assaulted her in the common area of the complex before fleeing.