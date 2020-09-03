One Good Thing: Teens create small business in a Chicago food desert

CHICAGO – A group of teens in Chicago is growing a small business selling fresh fruits and vegetables in what’s known as an inner-city food desert.

It’s a place where liquor stores outnumber grocery stores seven to one. The kids even tore down a liquor store to create it.

The name of the business, Austin Harvest Market, is located on Chicago’s west side, which has seen a lot of protests and crime.

The kids got help from former Chicago Bears linebacker Sam Acho, who assisted with startup costs and financial advice.