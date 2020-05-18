Family transforms home into an aquarium for grandmother with dementia

In an effort to create a memorable moment amid the coronavirus pandemic, an Australian family turned their home into an aquarium on Mother’s Day for their grandmother who has Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia, Fox 10 reports.

Jason ven Genderen, the grandmother’s son, says the idea stemmed from cherished childhood memories of his and his parents’ regular day-trips to the Sydney Aquarium.

Family members covered windows with white paper and used a projector to display images of underwater life.

“Ooh, that’s unbelievable,” the grandmother said. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it and it’s so beautiful.”

According to Fox 10, he says he documented the event on video to help his mother relive the moment as many times as she wanted.