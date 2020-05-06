KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Han Vu, future pharmacist and University of Texas Longhorn

Published: May 6, 2020, 9:42 am

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

On Wednesday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Han Vu from Westfield High School. KPRC 2′s Britta Merwin surprised the senior at her high school.

Check out KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship recipients for 2020 below