Get to know the 3 newest businesses to debut in Houston

Looking to find out about the newest businesses to open in Houston? From an Italian spo to a day spa, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to arrive around town.

Napoli's Wine Cafe

Now open at 4601 Washington Ave. in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park is Napoli's Wine Cafe, a wine bar and Italian and breakfast and brunch spot.

Napoli Wine Cafe specializes in "Italian favorites, bruschetta, cheese boards, wine and traditional Italian lunch, dinner and brunch." On the menu, look for antipasti, meat and cheese boards, salads, signature steaks, seafood and pasta dishes like chicken piccata and lasagna. (Find the entire menu here.)

Oasis Nails Lounge

Now open at 650 W. Bough Lane, Suite 110, in Memorial is Oasis Nails Lounge, a nail salon and waxing spot.

Services include more than 10 manicure and pedicure options, solar nails, powder dips, shellac polish, nail art and nail repair. (Find all the salon's services here.)

The Greenhouse Day Spa

Stop by 2412 Woodhead St. in Montrose and you'll find The Greenhouse Day Spa, a day spa and reflexologist and massage therapist spot.

Greenhouse Day Spa offers signature facials, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, customized massages, body wraps, hair removal and tinting. The spot also offers complete spa packages for 100 to 290 minutes of pampering. (Here's a full list of spa services.)

