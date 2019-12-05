New axe throwing spot Urban Axes now open in Washington Avenue Coalition

A new ax throwing and team-building activity spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Urban Axes, the fresh addition is located at 1201 Oliver St. in Memorial Park.

According to the business's Facebook page, Urban Axes provides "indoor axe throwing, with local craft beer and a great wine selection. Perfect for birthday parties, bachelor/ettes and corporate events!"

This franchise has locations across the country. It offers nightly axe-throwing games for customers who walk-in or reserve a lane in advance. Every participant can take advantage of personalized instruction by a trained coach. After the game, grab a beer, cider or glass of wine at the bar.

Urban Axes has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp.

Claire L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 21, wrote, "Had a blast at Urban Axes opening party today! I mean, who knew throwing axes could be this fun? I was so worried that 'what if the axe is too heavy?' or 'what if it's too dangerous?,' but these weren't any problems! The staff was super friendly and they teach you step-by-step what to do. Think of it as a little heavy dart!"

Urban Axes has yet to post its business hours online.

