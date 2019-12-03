New Torchy’s Tacos location to open in Galleria-area next week

HOUSTON – Torchy’s Taco is opening its 16th Houston-area location on Dec. 11 at the Tanglewood Court Shopping Center.

Before the grand opening on Wednesday, the popular taco chain is throwing an opening party on Monday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. when guests can enjoy free tacos and drinks, Green Chile Queso, giveaways and more. The event will be open to the public, and more details will be available at the location.

Torchy was founded in Austin in 2006.

“Texas will always be the birthplace of Torchy’s, so the continued growth and support we’ve seen from the Houston market is really special, especially as we look to expand across the country,” CEO of Torchy’s Tacos G.J. Hart said.

“Houstonians know more than anyone what Damn Good food is all about, so we’re excited to offer a 16th location in the heart of the Galleria area for fans to get their queso fix,” Hart said.