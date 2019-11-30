WATCH: Metal beam falls off Ferris wheel, nearly hits people at La Marque winter festival
LA MARQUE, Texas – A person filming at the Magical Winter Lights Festival in La Marque, Texas captured the moments a large metal beam fell off a Ferris wheel, nearly hitting people underneath it.
A spokesperson for the festival reportedly said all riders on the Ferris wheel were safely removed from the ride. No festival-goers were injured in the incident.
The Ferris wheel was immediately shut down, the spokesperson said. The cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.