HOUSTON – The owner of a Sunnyside burger joint is in custody Wednesday night after a fight escalated into a fatal shooting, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police first tweeted about the shooting at the 5000 block of Reed Road at about 8:22 p.m. It was later determined it happened in the parking lot of the Gilmore Burger near the intersection of Reed Road and Jutland Road in the southside area of Houston.

Houston police say a man walked into the restaurant and caused some sort of disturbance that led to an argument with the owner of the restaurant. The man left Gilmore Burger but continued to argue with a burger joint employee in the parking lot, officials say.

The owner then allegedly came back outside and continued to argue with the man, officials say. Then, police say the owner pulled out a gun and shot the man once, killing him.

Police are working whether or not the owner acted in self-defense.

Few other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.