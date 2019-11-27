Local fans of wine are in luck. A new Total Wine & More outpost has opened up shop at 2857 Katy Freeway, Suite 100, in the Heights.

According to the business's Facebook page, "Total Wine & More is a wine, beer and spirits store with incredible selections at great prices, including cigars. Join us for educational classes and events, free weekly tastings, and to talk with our wine, beer, and spirit experts."

The chain, which has more than 200 locations across the country, also offers cigar accessories, glassware and gifts. Customers who use the store's app can take advantage of same-day delivery.

The new locale has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Anna K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 17, wrote, "Loving the new place in the neighborhood; it's conveniently located next to the Kroger I do all my grocery shopping at. Great prices and selection on wine and the store is huge."

Yelper Timothy H. added, "Houston's newest Total Wine location is an absolute winner! The selection is the same great selection, and the location is great as well. We walked in today and were met with great hospitality, great smiles and lots of friendly associates asking if we needed help."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Total Wine & More is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

