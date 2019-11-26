HOUSTON – One person is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in the Southbound lane on I- 610 East Loop near the Ship Channel Bridge, according to Houston police.

In addition to the fatal crash, there are two other major crashes on Houston’s highways. There is a heavy truck crash at SH-288 Northbound at SH-6 in Brazoria County and on I-10 there is a accident in the Westbound lanes at Mercury Drive involving an 18-wheeler, UPS truck and a tractor trailer.

No more information is available at this time on the victim or the specifics of the accident.

All three accidents are causing major traffic backups and police are advising drivers to avoid the areas and find alternate routes.

KPRC Channel 2 will update this story as more information comes available.