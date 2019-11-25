HOUSTON – Chipotle is rolling out its new drive-thru concept on Tuesday in Friendswood.

At its new restaurant location at 1705 S Friendswood, Chipotle will have a “Chipotlane” - the new drive-thru pickup lane for picking up digital orders. Visitors can pick-up without leaving the vehicle.

Normal hours of operation will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days per week.

To celebrate, the first 50 customers at this location will receive free Chipotle swag on grand opening day.

Five more Chipotles in the Houston area will feature Chipotlanes this winter. Here are the locations to expect the change: