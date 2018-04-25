2 teens killed, another in custody after apparent drag racing crash, police say

HOUSTON - Two teens were killed and another is in custody after a rollover crash in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the teens, all around age 14, might have been racing when the crash occurred.

Two teens (approx. age 14) died in a fatality roll over accident during an apparent race at 4000 W Fuqua. The other driver is detained (age 14). #hounews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 25, 2018

A patrol officer was doing a report when he saw two SUVs speeding east on Fuqua just before 2 a.m., police said. Just as the officer pulled behind the vehicles they collided and one hit a tree, according to police. Two teens inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 14-year-old driver of the second SUV tried to get away, but the officer stopped him, police said.

Fuqua at White Heather Drive was closed in both directions as police investigated and crews cleared the wreckage.

