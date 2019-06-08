2 Santa Fe High School students receive diplomas posthumously

SANTA FE, Texas - Under the Friday night lights of the Santa Fe High School football stadium, hundreds of families along with the community gathered to celebrate the graduating class of 2019.

Rachel Blundell, Principal of Santa Fe High School said, “The things you have lived through you cannot change. However the outcome and what you become is completely up to you.”

The evening also had extra meaning for some families as two students received their diplomas posthumously.

Jorge Ramos, Santa Fe High School Senior said, "Please stand in respect as we honor and remember those we lost on May 18, 2018, and acknowledge the recovery and strength of our students, staff and families, first responders, volunteers, the community partners with a moment of silence.”

One of those students killed was Christopher Stone.

Stone was shot and killed during last year’s deadly shooting at the high school that also left nine others dead.

Another student was also remembered at the graduation ceremony who died in an unrelated incident before start of school year.

Their families received their posthumous diplomas.

Madison Cantrell, the 2019 Santa Fe High School Salutatorian said, "Never let the world forget who Chris Stone was. Carry his memory along with you in this life showing the world what he was all about.”

As the community continues to heal since last year’s deadly shooting, they also come together to celebrate the good things that have happened — including the latest rounds of graduates.

"I encourage you to make your mark on this world and show everyone that you are not just a high school graduate, you are Santa Fe Indian," Blundell said.

