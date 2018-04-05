2 people killed in fiery rollover crash in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - One man was burned to death and another man was ejected and killed Thursday in a violent crash in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said the driver of a Chevy sedan was driving in the 8400 block of Breen near Fairbanks North Houston Roada round 1 a.m. when the driver veered off the road. The vehicle hit a cement culvert, flipped onto its roof and burst into flames, investigators said.

Firefighters found the body of one man in his 20s lying in the road. Investigators believe he was the driver who lost control.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found another body that was burned beyond recognition, deputies said.

Based on the position of the man's body in the car, he might have been trying to escape, deputies said.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

Investigators said they do not believe speed was a factor in the wreck.

The crash is under investigation.

