Men accused of fleeing scene of crash involving 2 off-duty deputies riding motorcycles

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are seraching for two men who were involved in a crash Friday that injured two off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to authorities.
The deputies were riding motorcycles and were involved in a crash with a vehicle in the middle of the intersection of Homestead Road and Old Humble Road.
The driver of the other vehicle left the scene on foot, officials said. Authorities released a surveillance image of the men they said they are searchig for and the vehicle involved in the crash. Officials said they were in a black Chevrolet Impala.
Both deputies were taken to an area hospital, one in critical condition, authorities said. The deputy in critical condition suffered a ruptured spleen and head injuries, officials said. The other is in good condition. Officials said he suffered a broken wrist and possibly broken toes.
Officials said the deputies were working an extra job at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.