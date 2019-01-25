Men accused of fleeing scene of crash involving 2 off-duty deputies riding motorcycles

This surveillance image shows two men authorities said were involved in a crash with two off-duty deputies on Jan. 25, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are seraching for two men who were involved in a crash Friday that injured two off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to authorities.

The deputies were riding motorcycles and were involved in a crash with a vehicle in the middle of the intersection of Homestead Road and Old Humble Road.

The driver of the other vehicle left the scene on foot, officials said. Authorities released a surveillance image of the men they said they are searchig for and the vehicle involved in the crash. Officials said they were in a black Chevrolet Impala.

Harris County Sheriff's Office released this photo of the black Chevrolet Impala they said was involved in a crash with 2 off-duty deputies who were riding motorcycles.

Both deputies were taken to an area hospital, one in critical condition, authorities said. The deputy in critical condition suffered a ruptured spleen and head injuries, officials said. The other is in good condition. Officials said he suffered a broken wrist and possibly broken toes.

Update from Ben Taub: ruptured spleen, some head injuries. Currently in operating room. Keep him in your prayers. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 25, 2019

Officials said the deputies were working an extra job at the time of the crash.

