2 killed in crash involving teen driver in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a 16-year-old driver Saturday afternoon in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash was reported at 2:10 p.m. at TC Jester Boulevard and Fallbrook Drive when a pickup truck struck another vehicle.

Gonzalez said two of the three occupants in one vehicle died and the third person was left critically injured. The 16-year-old, who was driving a pickup truck, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The incident is under investigation.

