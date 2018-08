TOMBALL, Texas - Two people were killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 249 northbound in Tomball, deputies said.

The crash was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of Highway 249 at Holderrieth Road.

The crash closed several lanes as officials investigate the scene.

Deputies are asking all drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.