2 injured in industrial accident in southeast Houston, officials say

HOUSTON - Two people were injured Saturday in an industrial accident in southeast Houston, firefighters said.

The incident was reported at 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Lawndale Street.

Houston firefighters said a pipe lodged through the back and abdomen of one man. Firefighters said they are cutting that pipe to fit him inside a Life Flight helicopter to take him to a hospital.

Firefighters said the second person suffered severe burns and was taken to a hospital nearby.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

