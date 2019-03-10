2 hurt after man opens fire on tow truck driver in northwest Houston, police say

Police said two people are hurt after a shootout on Sunforest Drive between a tow truck driver and the owner of a car.

HOUSTON - Police said two people are hurt after a shootout between a tow truck driver and the owner of a car.

Detectives said the tow truck driver was picking up a vehicle on Sunforest Drive and the owner tried to stop him.

He and his friends confronted the driver and shot out the tow truck's tires.

Police said some of those bullets ricocheted off the ground and hit two people in the crowd.

They were shot in the legs and are expected to recover. The wrecker driver fired back while driving away, but police said no one was hit.

The owner of the vehicle took off and is on the run.

