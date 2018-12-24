2 HPD officers injured in fiery crash caused by drunk driver, police say

HOUSTON - Two Houston police officers are in the hospital after their car burst into flames following a rollover crash caused by a drunk driver in southeast Houston, police said.

According to authorities, the crash happened around midnight Monday near Telephone Road and Peekskill Lane while the officers were responding to a call.

While they were driving, another vehicle started turning right in front of their Tahoe causing a near head-on collision, police said.

Chief Art Acevedo said in a news conference the patrol vehicle rolled and caught fire while the two officers were still inside.

“The officer’s patrol vehicle ended up rolling several times,” Acevedo said. “It caught fire. Two officers were inside the vehicle, the passenger officer (Alonzo Reid, 25) was able to get out with some assistance. (Reid), along with a witness passerby were able to get back in the patrol vehicle that had burst into flames, and rescued the driver officer, (John Daily, 25).”

Both officers were transported to Southeast Memorial Hermann where they are currently being treated for their injuries, police said.

Daily is in for a “tough fight” according to Acevedo, who said the 25-year-old officer – who has been with the department for about two years – suffered serious burns to more than 50 percent of his body.

According to Acevedo, Daily was planning on spending the holiday with his family in California, but now his parents will be making an unexpected trip to Houston.

"Instead (Daily) going to see his family, they’re going to have to come here because they got a call that nobody should get,” Acevedo said. “Their 25-year-old, vibrant son was just starting his career with the Houston Police Department is in here fighting for his life and now fighting in the next months to come."

Acevedo said Reid suffered burns to his legs and other parts of his body but is expected to make a full recovery.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers Union, said the 24-year-old man who struck the patrol car was taken into custody after trying to flee the scene.

“As far as this suspect that caused all this carnage tonight, we're absolutely going to keep a very close eye of this case to make sure he's prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Gamaldi said. “We almost lost an officer tonight because of his selfish actions.”

The driver is facing several felony charges, including driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.