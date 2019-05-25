2 firearms recovered from Conroe High School student's vehicle

CONROE, Texas - Two firearms were found inside a Conroe High School student's vehicle on campus Friday, according to a letter sent to parents.

School administrators received a tip about the guns from another student. After an investigation, officials found the guns in the student's vehicle.

School officials said it is not believed the student had any intent to use them, but administrators said it's still a serious matter and it's under investigation.

The student's identity has not been released. It is unknown if the student will face any charges.

