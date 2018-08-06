2 dead in 5-vehicle pileup in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON - Two people were killed, five others were injured and another person is missing in a four-vehicle crash Sunday night in Fort Bend County, deputies said.

Deputies said that around 8:30 p.m., a pickup truck and a Ford Explorer crashed head-on on State Highway 36 at Long Lane.

According to investigators, one of the vehicles crossed the middle lane and caused the wreck. It is unclear which vehicle left its lane.

The man driving the pickup and the man driving the SUV died at the scene, deputies said.

After the pickup and the Explorer collided, the driver of another pickup truck slammed on the brakes to avoid the crash. An SUV smashed into the back of the second pickup and then another car struck that SUV.

No was injured in the crashes that followed the head-on collision.

Fort Bend County deputies are investigating whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

