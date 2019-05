A 2-car crash in north Houston closes Stuebner Airline Road on Thursday, May 24, 2019.

HOUSTON - A crash involving two vehicles Friday shut down Stubner Airlines Road in north Houston.

One vehicle rolled over as a result of the crash. Water could be seen spewing from a nearby fire hydrant.

Officials said live wires were also left behind as a result of the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

One person as transported to an area hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash involving 2 vehicles, 1 rollover on Stuebner Airline north of Louetta. North and South bound lanes of Stuebner Airline are currently shut down due to live wires on the road. Centerpoint has been notified. EMS is on scene treating drivers. AVOID AREA. pic.twitter.com/UGPrVh5yTh — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 24, 2019

