2 bodies found inside southwest Houston motel room

Investigators look over the scene where two bodies were found at a Houston motel on Sept. 11, 2018.

HOUSTON - The bodies of a man and a woman were found Tuesday inside a room at a southwest Houston motel.

The incident was reported about 9:30 a.m. at the Palace Inn on the Southwest Freeway and Gessner Road.

Houston police said that it appears the man and woman, who they believe were boyfriend and girlfriend, died from gunshot wounds about 9:10 a.m.

Police said the man was a regular at the motel and had told the motel manager Sunday that he wanted to extend their stay.

After the manager didn't hear from the man, he called police Tuesday morning.

A weapon was found in the room.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates the deaths may the result of a murder-suicide.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released.

We are at the Palace Inn where police say they have found a man and woman who are dead. 8200 Southwest Freeway. Waiting to hear details on exactly what happened. We will keep you posted. #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/KeHXAFHmif — Leigh Frillici (@KPRC2Leigh) September 11, 2018

