2 bodies found inside southwest Houston motel room

HOUSTON - The bodies of a man and a woman were found Tuesday inside a room at a southwest Houston motel.
The incident was reported about 9:30 a.m. at the Palace Inn on the Southwest Freeway and Gessner Road.
Houston police said that it appears the man and woman, who they believe were boyfriend and girlfriend, died from gunshot wounds about 9:10 a.m.
Police said the man was a regular at the motel and had told the motel manager Sunday that he wanted to extend their stay.
After the manager didn't hear from the man, he called police Tuesday morning.
A weapon was found in the room.
Investigators said preliminary information indicates the deaths may the result of a murder-suicide.
The identities of the man and woman have not been released.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.