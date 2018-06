HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead Monday at a home in north Harris County.

Deputies were called just before 10:15 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of Silky Leaf Drive for a welfare check.

Deputies found two bodies inside the home.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths was not immediately known. Homicide detectives are investigating.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.