2 bartenders who served alcohol to Galveston woman involved in deadly crash arrested

(Left to right) Both bartenders, 34-year-old Shafay Look and 56-year-old Jon Ward have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly crash in Galveston.

GALVESTON, Texas - Two bartenders who served alcohol to a Galveston woman involved in a deadly crash in June have been arrested, officials said.

On June 4, 50-year-old Gerilyn Weberlein was driving while intoxicated and struck two bicyclists on 69th Street in Galveston, officials said. One of the cyclists died the following morning while the other was severely injured and had several broken bones, officials said.

Investigators said on the night on the crash, Weberlein showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for intoxication assault. Police tested Weberlein's blood several hours after the crash and the test showed her blood alcohol content as .103, officials said. She has been charged with both intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video of Weberlein, who spent several hours at a bar before the crash.

In the surveillance video, Shafay Look, 34, and 56-year-old Jon Ward were seen serving alcohol to a highly intoxicated Weberlein at Island Pier Club 15 minutes before the deadly crash, officials said.

Weberlein was showing several signs of intoxication, including spilling drinks, being visibly unbalanced on her feet and needing other people's assistance to keep from falling as she stood, investigators said.

Both Look and Ward were arrested and charged with the offense of selling an alcoholic beverage to an intoxicated person. Their bond was set at $7,500 each.

If guilty, both can face a fine up to $500 and up to a year in jail.

