2 arrested, 1 on run after abuse allegations at girls' treatment facility in Montgomery County

WILLIS, Texas - Two people were arrested and another person is on the run in connection with abuse allegations at Care Cottage — an all-girls' juvenile treatment facility in Montgomery County — where several girls who lived at the facility reported abused.

Hiram Thigpen was arrested on Tuesday and charged with injury to a child. Jasmin Lyons was also arrested on Tuesday and charged with injury to a disabled child.

Jadaniran Thompson, who is also charged with injury to a child, is still on the run, police said.

According to investigators, Thigpen, who is still employed with Care Cottage, is accused of grabbing and throwing a child to the floor on April 11 and forcing his knee on the neck of a child, making it hard for the child to breathe.

Montgomery County police said Thompson, who is also still employed with Care Cottage, choked and scratched a child’s neck on Feb 27, investigators said.

Lyons, who is no longer employed with Care Cottage, is accused of grabbing the wrist of a disabled child on Oct. 10 and twisting the child’s arm causing a fracture, investigators said.

“These are the first three arrests in a very active and ongoing investigation into the Care Cottage facility. Local law enforcement agencies are committed to protecting these children and we are aggressively pursuing any alleged criminal act of violence that is or has occurred against these kids. On these arrests, we look forward to presenting the evidence to a Montgomery County jury,” said Special Crimes Bureau Chief.

This comes after the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office issued a search warrant at the Willis facility in May after 93 cases of abuse were reported over 16 months, Montgomery County Attorney J.D. Lambright said.

“We are talking about sexual assault and physical abuse,” Lambright said in May.

The Care Cottage is a state-funded residential treatment facility for at-risk girls ages 6 to 17.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding Thompson.

Anyone who has information about Thompson's whereabouts is asked to call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

