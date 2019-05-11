18-wheeler crash causes backup on 610 South Loop near Houston Ship Channel

An 18-wheeler crash backed up traffic on 610 South Loop Saturday.

HOUSTON - An 18-wheeler crash caused traffic delays Saturday.

Houston police said the crash was reported around 9:50 a.m. and happened northbound on the 610 South Loop near Manchester. Officials said the truck had overturned.

Officials said the cabin had detatched from the trailer. There is no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

VIDEO: 18-wheeler crash on 610 South Loop near Houston Ship Channel

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.