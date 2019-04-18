150 carats of loose diamonds stolen from jeweler's vehicle at Humble restaurant

Surveillance video showed a man stealing about $50,000 worth of jewelry from a vehicle in Humble.

HUMBLE, Texas - The heist, which was caught on camera, took less than one minute.

By the time it was over, it cost the victim nearly $50,000 in pricey jewels.

"It’s very difficult because I’ve worked 20 years without any incident like this," the victim, who is a private jeweler, said.

The victim, who for safety reasons didn’t want his identity shared, wants others to take a close look at the duo who stole from him.

It happened early February after he flew into town and was having dinner at an Humble restaurant.

"We spent about an hour inside eating and when I came outside ... saw the side window had been broken," the victim said.

WATCH: Jewelry theft surveillance video

In the surveillance video, you can see the pair of suspects pull up.

With a flashlight in hand, one of them gets out and looks inside the victim’s vehicle.

Not long after, he makes sure the coast is clear and returns, busts the back window and makes off with a bag.

Inside the bag, the victim said, was more than 150 karats in loose diamonds, an iPad, a pricey watch and other items.

The victim isn’t sure if it was a crime of opportunity or if he was followed.

Either way, he wants someone to step up and turn them in.

"The things that we do could have long-term consequences. Hopefully, nobody else will experience what I experienced," the victim said.

The victim is offering a reward for information that can help lead to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Humble Police Department.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.