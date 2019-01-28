Video shows teen waving gun before his 15-year-old girlfriend was killed

SPRING, Texas - An eerie video shows the moments before a 15-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by her 17-year-old boyfriend, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office arrested Javon Martin, 17, following the early-morning shooting Sunday in Spring.

HPD Javon Martin is seen in this mugshot released by authorities on Jan. 27, 2019.

The fatal shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on Kimberly Glen Lane near Postwood Glen Drive.

According to investigators, Martin was playing with a rifle when he pointed the weapon at the girl, identified by her mother as Makaila Simon, and pulled the trigger.

Simon was wounded in the chest and died.

"They were inside a bedroom. There were other people home at the time, and our condolences go out to the family," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said in a tweet the two had been dating.

Simon's mother, Nicole Marlborough, said the victim was a ninth-grader at Lamar High School.

Marlborough said her daughter just celebrated her 15th birthday Saturday at the Cheesecake Factory.

"I’m pretty sure she would not have been over here, and I’m pretty sure it was not an accident," Marlborough said.

Makaila Simon

Marlborough said a video taken from Simon's cellphone shows Martin waving a gun before he shot her daughter.

"Something needs to be done as far as gun violence. It should be no reason why a 15-year-old or 14-year-old have guns. It should be no reason how parents are even allowing guns to even be in their home," Marlborough said.

VIDEO: Boyfriend seen on camera waving gun before killing girlfriend

In the video, you can hear Simon asking Martin to stop pointing the rifle at her. This was recorded minutes before Simon was fatally shot in her chest.

Martin made an appearance in court Sunday afternoon and has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in Simon's death.

Martin was out on bond for another charge. The judge set his bond at $10,000 in this case. He is expected to make another appearance in court Monday morning.

HISD offering counselors

The Houston Independent School District issued a statement after learning about Simon's death:

"The Houston Independent School District is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our students. Cases like this are always extremely difficult to bear and we will have grief counselors on campus tomorrow to assist students and staff. We offer our deepest condolences to the family and to all who loved and cared for our student."

Makaila Simon

Update on Kimberly Glen: 17-yr old male & 15-yr old female, said to be dating. Male retrieves & discharges a firearm striking the female. Female is confirmed deceased. Motive is unknown. Multiple people were in the home at time of incident. Investigation is underway #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.