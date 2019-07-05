News

13 Houston-area fireworks photos you don't want to miss

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Christi Sartelle

Fireworks seen in the Houston area on July 4, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Fourth of July across the Houston area was a fireworks-filled spectacle. 

KPRC 2 asked viewers to share their photos from the fireworks events they attended and these are some of the best images submitted to us.

Christi Sartelle
Friendswood Fourth of July celebrations

1.

Christi Sartelle

Fourth of July in Friendswood in 2019.

2.

Christi Sartelle

Fourth of July in Friendswood in 2019.

3.

Christi Sartelle

Fourth of July in Friendswood in 2019.

4.

Christi Sartelle

Fourth of July in Friendswood in 2019.

Manuel Guillermo Molina
Red, White and Boom celebration in Sugar Land

5.

Manuel Guillermo Molina

Fireworks at an unnamed Houston-area fireworks celebration, July 4, 2019.

6.

Manuel Guillermo Molina

Red, White and Boom celebration in Sugar Land on July 4, 2019.

7.

Manuel Guillermo Molina

Red, White and Boom celebration in Sugar Land on July 4, 2019.

Robin Goodson Sanders

8.

Robin Goodson Sanders

Tiffany Baker
Lake Livingston celebrations

9.

Tiffany Baker

Lake Livingston on July 4, 2019.

Ashley Donde
Friendswood

10.

Ashley Taylor Donde

Fireworks in the Houston area on July 4, 2019.

Eddie
Tomball

11.

Eddie/KPRC viewer

Tomball fireworks celebrations on July 4, 2019.

Diana Nana Castillo

12.

Diana Nana Castillo

Fireworks celebrations on July 4, 2019.

13.

Diana Nana Castillo

Fireworks celebrations in the Houston area on July 4, 2019.

