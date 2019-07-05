13 Houston-area fireworks photos you don't want to miss

Fireworks seen in the Houston area on July 4, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Fourth of July across the Houston area was a fireworks-filled spectacle.

KPRC 2 asked viewers to share their photos from the fireworks events they attended and these are some of the best images submitted to us.

Christi Sartelle

Friendswood Fourth of July celebrations

1.

Christi Sartelle Fourth of July in Friendswood in 2019.

2.

Christi Sartelle Fourth of July in Friendswood in 2019.

3.

Christi Sartelle Fourth of July in Friendswood in 2019.

4.

Christi Sartelle Fourth of July in Friendswood in 2019.

Manuel Guillermo Molina

Red, White and Boom celebration in Sugar Land

5.

Manuel Guillermo Molina Fireworks at an unnamed Houston-area fireworks celebration, July 4, 2019.

6.

Manuel Guillermo Molina Red, White and Boom celebration in Sugar Land on July 4, 2019.

7.

Manuel Guillermo Molina Red, White and Boom celebration in Sugar Land on July 4, 2019.

Robin Goodson Sanders

8.

Robin Goodson Sanders

Tiffany Baker

Lake Livingston celebrations

9.

Tiffany Baker Lake Livingston on July 4, 2019.

Ashley Donde

Friendswood

10.

Ashley Taylor Donde Fireworks in the Houston area on July 4, 2019.

Eddie

Tomball

11.

Eddie/KPRC viewer Tomball fireworks celebrations on July 4, 2019.

Diana Nana Castillo

12.

Diana Nana Castillo Fireworks celebrations on July 4, 2019.

13.

Diana Nana Castillo Fireworks celebrations in the Houston area on July 4, 2019.

See more here on the KPRC 2 Facebook page. (Be sure to like the page while you're there!)

