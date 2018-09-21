13 arrested in after-hours bar sting at pool hall

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - More than a dozen people were arrested last weekend after authorities searched an after-hours bar in central Harris County.

Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance and witnessed several "illegal narcotic purchases" at the Big Condor Pool Hall at 9714 Veterans Memorial Drive, according to authorities.

Authorities also said the pool hall was serving alcohol after hours.

PHOTOS: Arrests made at after-hours bar sting

At 7 a.m. on Sept. 15, authorities served a warrant on the business.

A total of 11 drug-related arrests were made, two people were arrested on outstanding warrants and one was issued a misdemeanor for failing to identify themselves.

