10-year-old struck by bullet fired by man out on bond facing murder charge, HPD chief says

The apartment building where a 10-year-old was grazed by a stray bullet on June 5, 2019.

HOUSTON - According to Houston police, a 10-year-old was taken to the hospital after a bullet came through a window and grazed him while lying on a couch inside an apartment.

Officers said the call came in at 12:45 p.m. at the Wesley Square Apartments located at 7402 Calhoun Rd. in south Houston.

Police haven’t said who the suspect is or whether they were caught, but Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo took to Twitter and said a 19-year-old pulled the trigger.

He said the suspect was out on bond pending a murder charge.

“District judges need to start taking the safety our community and risk factors into account, the lives of our children and families hinge on appropriate assessment of risk,” Acevedo said.

A 19 year-old suspect shot a 10 year-old boy today. The suspect is out on bond on a pending murder charge. District judges need to start taking the safety our community and risk factors into account, the lives of our children and families hinge on appropriate assessment of risk. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.