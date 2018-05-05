1 shot, 1 in custody following shooting at Pearland Town Center, police say

PEARLAND, Texas - One person was shot and another was taken into custody following a shooting outside of the Pearland Town Center Saturday afternoon.

Jeff Evans with the Pearland Police Department said the shooting began with a verbal altercation between two males the 11300 block of Broadway in Pearland.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said they are working to learn more about this shooting.

