1 man killed, another wounded outside southeast Houston club

HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting outside a southeast Houston club, Houston police said.

Investigators were called to the parking lot of the club around midnight Sunday for a report of a shooting near the intersection of Northdale Street and Dixie Road. When police arrived, they said they found two men who had been shot multiple times.

Police said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The two men had just arrived at the club and were inside a car when they were shot, investigators said. The deceased male was still inside the vehicle when police arrived.

Investigators said the shooter fired shots from outside the car.

Authorities said there are no suspects.

This morning Houston Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and his friend being treated at a hospital. It happened on Dixie Dr. near Etheridge. No suspect(s) in custody. @KPRC2 #hounews pic.twitter.com/gHPi02Jy7f — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) August 12, 2018

