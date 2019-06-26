1 killed in crash involving CenterPoint Energy truck in Greenspoint, officials say

One person was killed in a crash in Greenspoint on June 26, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County.

A CenterPoint Energy truck and a silver Ford Mustang were involved in the crash near the intersection of Gears Road and Crown Park Drive.

According to reports, the Mustang was northbound on Crown Park when it pulled out onto Gears and was T-boned by the truck.

The car caught fire after impact, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, killing the driver.

Officials said it's not clear if the driver of the Mustang ran a stop sign.

Here is a statement from CenterPoint Energy:

"We can confirm that a CenterPoint Energy vehicle was involved in a car accident at Gears Road and Crown Park earlier today. CenterPoint Energy employees are on the scene assisting authorities with the accident investigation.

"We wish to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident."

