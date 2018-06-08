1 injured during argument in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON - One person was injured and another was temporarily detained Thursday after a man fired a gun multiple times in the Near Northside neighborhood of north Houston, according to police.

Authorities said the person who was injured is expected to be OK.

Police said a shooting was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cetti Street.

Authorities said two neighbors were in an argument with each other when one of them pulled out a knife and started attacking the other.

The man who was being attacked called his son, who arrived with a gun, according to officials.

The son fired a shot into the ground and a shot into the air, officials said. It is not clear if the other man was struck by a bullet or was injured by something else, but the son was detained and questioned by police before he was released.

