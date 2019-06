One person is dead after a workplace accident in southeast Houston on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - One person is dead after a workplace accident in southeast Houston, police said.

The accident happened just after 9 a.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Nunn Street.

Houston police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, adding that the accident involved a forklift, but didn't have details of what happened.

