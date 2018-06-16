1 dead following pursuit with law enforcement in northwest Houston, officials say

HOUSTON - One person was killed following a police chase in northwest Houston early Saturday, officials said.

The chase began around 3:45 a.m. and ended shortly after near the intersection of U.S. 290 and Beltway 8 when the driver crashed into a pole and was killed at the scene.

WATCH: Driver killed after chase ends in crash

Precinct 4 deputy constables and Cy-Fair medics responded to the scene.

Officials are working to learn more about this investigation.

Precinct 4 Constable Deputies at the scene of a fatal crash near Beltway & 290. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/FUb3g3rtij — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) June 16, 2018

