1 dead following pursuit with law enforcement in northwest Houston, officials say

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

HOUSTON - One person was killed following a police chase in northwest Houston early Saturday, officials said. 

The chase began around 3:45 a.m. and ended shortly after near the intersection of U.S. 290 and Beltway 8 when the driver crashed into a pole and was killed at the scene. 

Precinct 4 deputy constables and Cy-Fair medics responded to the scene. 

Officials are working to learn more about this investigation. 

