1 arrested in fatal shooting of man near homeless encampment near Midtown

HOUSTON - One man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a man near a homeless encampment in Midtown late last year.

Officials said Brent Tapp, 67 suffered a single gunshot wound and was found dead, laying in a parking lot near 4400 Caroline St., near Wheeler Avenue. Jamin Kidron Stocker, 34, was arrested and charged with capital murder Tuesday, Houston police said.

Investigators said that a preliminary investigation revealed Tapp, who police said was "possibly homeless", was involved in a previous incident with Stocker, who shot Tapp in the leg in August 2017. Stocker was arrested on Jan. 11 after he was charged with aggravated assault for that shooting, police said.

