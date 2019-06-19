1 arrested, 1 wanted after man shot, killed under Southwest Freeway overpass

Terrance Jones, left, is wanted by police in connection with a deadly shooting in west Houston on Sunday. Patrick Randall Walker, right, has been arrested in connection with the case.

HOUSTON - One man was arrested and another is wanted by police after a deadly shooting Sunday, Houston police said.

The shooting was reported around 9:40 a.m. in the 3500 block of Fountain View Drive. Police said two men were sleeping under the Southwest Freeway overpass at Fountain View when they were shot by a man.

One victim, Reginal Odom, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that they saw a white man with long brown hair walking away from the scene.

Police said they have arrested 41-year-old Patrick Randall Walker and charged him with assault with bodily injury. Investigators said they are looking for Terrance Jones, 37, who has been charged with murder.

