'They're far from drug dealers': Neighbors upset after deadly HPD shootout

HOUSTON - Residents in the Gloverdale neighborhood knew the couple who were killed in a shootout with Houston police on Monday.

For some of the neighbors, the police account of the shootout at a suspected drug house just doesn't add up.

On Tuesday, the neighbors are praying for the injured officers and mourning the deaths of their friends, 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas.

"She called me and she told me that she loved me," Esmerelda Becerra said.

Becerra said she spoke to Nicholas just hours before the shooting. In fact, they spoke nearly every day for 20 years.

"Do you know how I felt? I can't even cry no more. There's no more tears in me. I went over there to go leave flowers. I almost fainted," she said.

"They didn't deal drugs from out of that house. No they did not. They're good people. They weren't, they're not making what it seems on the news, making it seem like they're big drug cartel people. They're not those type of people," Eleazar Becerra said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said an investigation revealed it was a drug house that was trafficking in black tar heroin, but no black tar heroin was found in a search following the shootout.

Instead, marijuana, an unknown white powdery substance, several shotguns and a rifle were found.

Tuttle and Nicholas were very sick and on medication, according to their friends.

"She was a lovely person. They're saying nothing but lies. They're far from drug dealers. They were good people. They were really good people," Eleazar Becerra said

