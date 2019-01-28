'Once you've tasted winning, you want to do it again': Astros skipper speaks with KPRC2

HOUSTON - KPRC2's Sports Director Randy McIlvoy spoke with Astros manager A.J. Hinch ahead of spring training.

Hinch touched on all the things you'd want to hear him talk about, from Jose Altuve playing through injury to how he gets the most from his players, Hinch opened up about a lot of things during the conversation.

At one point in the interview, McIlvoy asked Hinch to say the first thing he thought of when he mentioned a player's name.

"He's as clutch as any player I've ever been around," Hinch said of Alex Bregman.

He also had positive words to say about Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve and George Springer.

Watch the full interview below.

