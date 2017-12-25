'Night of the Radishes' tradition carries on in Mexico

OAXACA, Mexico - The 'Night of the Radishes' tradition is alive in Mexico's Oaxaca region.

Known for its unique traditions and culture, every Dec. 23 imaginative displays are carved into the red and white vegetables.

More than 140 artisans displayed their work.

Among the creative designs, one represented solidarity with the victims of the earthquakes that struck central Mexico this year.

Rules dictate that artisans may only use wood or natural fibers to hold the sculptures together.

