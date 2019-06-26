News

'Mattress Mack' love: See heartwarming messages Houston shared after furniture icon's health scare

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
KPRC2

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale in the hospital on June 25, 2019, after a stroke scare.

HOUSTON - Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, admitted himself to a hospital this week after experiencing symptoms of a ministroke or heart attack.

Houston and beyond shared an outpouring of support for the furniture icon known for his commercials and philanthropic efforts on social media. 

More Headlines

 

 

 

Here are some of the posts with shoutouts to the beloved businessman and philanthropist since his hospitalization. 

 


 







 

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.