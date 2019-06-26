'Mattress Mack' love: See heartwarming messages Houston shared after furniture icon's health scare

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale in the hospital on June 25, 2019, after a stroke scare.

HOUSTON - Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, admitted himself to a hospital this week after experiencing symptoms of a ministroke or heart attack.

Houston and beyond shared an outpouring of support for the furniture icon known for his commercials and philanthropic efforts on social media.

Here are some of the posts with shoutouts to the beloved businessman and philanthropist since his hospitalization.

Please watch with the sound on! Please pray for Mack or anyone else in need of healing! Mack is well, just getting checked up on at St Lukes Hospital after a stroke scare. Please watch with the sound, please pray for Mack and anyone else in need of healing and leave your comments of support below! Posted by Jim Mcingvale on Tuesday, June 25, 2019





Send Jim Mcingvale messages of support at 281-844-1963! Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Tuesday, June 25, 2019









Praying that @MattressMack has a speedy recovery and is able to return home. He truly has a heart of gold and an angel on this Earth. Houston loves you, Jim McIngvale. #houstonstrong #mattressmack — Michelle_Ice (@m_icequeen) June 26, 2019













