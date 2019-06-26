'Mattress Mack' love: See heartwarming messages Houston shared after furniture icon's health scare

HOUSTON - Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, admitted himself to a hospital this week after experiencing symptoms of a ministroke or heart attack.
Houston and beyond shared an outpouring of support for the furniture icon known for his commercials and philanthropic efforts on social media.
Get well soon, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale! The Houston icon checked himself into the hospital after what he described as a stroke scare on Tuesday. He asked people to send him messages of support by texting 281-844-1963! #MattressMack #GalleryFurniture #KPRC2 #HouNews #Houston #Texas #SavesYouMoney #GetWell
Send Jim "Mattress Mack" Mcingvale messages of support at 281-844-1963! The #Houston icon admitted himself to the hospital after experiencing symptoms of a ministroke or heart attack. He said he felt tingling in his arm, leg and face and thought he may be suffering from a ministroke. He took himself to St. Luke's Hospital in the Texas Medical Center and said he will be evaluated over the next 24 hours. He said he feels fine, but wanted to make sure nothing happened. Read more on the #Click2Houston app. #KPRC2
Here are some of the posts with shoutouts to the beloved businessman and philanthropist since his hospitalization.
