'I think he's alive': Search continues for missing Baytown police officer

BAYTOWN, Texas - The search for a missing Baytown police officer continued Monday, and authorities said they believe he is still alive.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said John Beasley, 46, is believed to have walked out of the back of his home in the 1800 block of Parker Place Drive in the Plantation Subdivision in the Cove on Thursday.

Hawthorne said during a news conference Monday that Beasley’s cellphone was found in the woods behind his home, and the battery and phone had been separated.

“There’s no indication of foul play,” Hawthorne said. “There’s obviously more to this story.”

Both Hawthorne and Baytown police Lt. Steve Dorris said they are friends of Beasley and find his disappearance very uncharacteristic of the 23-year police department veteran, calling him a professional.

“Our organization is rocked right now, because we don’t know where our brother is at,” Dorris said.

Hawthorne said that while they cannot provide details about the investigation, he said several agencies are helping search for Beasley.

“I think he’s alive,” Hawthorne said.

Beasley is described as a white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 220 pounds, with a muscular build, green eyes and buzz-cut blond hair. He was last seen wearing a gray pullover T-shirt, khaki cargo shorts and black hiking-type shoes. He has a teal blue tribal tattoo on his upper right shoulder.

People in the community are praying for the officer's safety.

Rose Smith said Beasley always had a big smile and friendly attitude.

“Very friendly very sweet and very nice to talk to,“ he said.

Smith said Beasley frequently stopped at the Cove Country gas station before or after work.

“He would come in and get gas for the car or a drink he was a very sweet polite man,” he said.

Anyone with information about Beasley's whereabouts is asked to call the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500 or Chambers County Crimestoppers at 844-860-8477.

