'Enough is enough': HPOU president tired of 'dirtbags' trying to take officers' lives

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Officers' Union president sent a strong message to the "dirtbags" who he said target police officers following a shooting that left five Houston police officers injured on Monday.

Joe Gamaldi spoke at Monday night's news conference in the Houston Medical Center on the behalf of thousands of police officers by saying they are sick and tired of people spreading rhetoric that police officers are "the enemy."

"We are sick and tired of having targets on our backs. We are sick and tired of having dirtbags try to take our lives when all we are trying to do is protect this community and protect our families. Enough is enough," Gamaldi said.

Gamaldi said every time someone spread such rhetoric regarding police officers, they will be tracked and held accountable for their words.

"Well just know, we all got your number now. We are going to be keeping track of all of ya'll, and we're going to make sure we hold you accountable. Every time you stir the pot on our police officers. We've had enough, folks. We're out there doing our jobs every day, putting our lives on the line for our families. Enough is enough. Now please, keep these officers in your prayers," he said.

In an interview Tuesday, Gamaldi said statistics show shootings against officers are up and that it is getting more dangerous for them. He said just this year alone, nine officers have been shot before Monday's shooting.

"We see the statistics. Shooting against officers are up. We have more people shooting police officers over the last few years than we had in quite a long time so the statistics bared out. It's getting more and more dangerous for our officers on these streets," Gamaldi said. "We didn't have all the issues before."

He said he is tired of people painting police officers as "evil" when "all they do is love and protect the community."

Gamaldi also sent a message to the wounded HPD officer, saying they have a "huge blue family here to support them."

He also thanked the community for its outpouring support.

"If you see a police officer out there on the street, it's a rough time for us right now. Go up and thank them for their service. You'll make their day and probably make their week," Gamaldi said.

Anyone who would like to donate to the injured officers is asked to visit www.assisttheofficer.com.

