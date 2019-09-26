Was it you? Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Cedar Park

KPRC2

AUSTIN, Texas - Someone is about to be a lot richer after realizing that he or she is holding onto a golden ticket, so to speak.

A person in Texas has won the $227 million Mega Millions jackpot, lottery officials said Wednesday. The drawing took place Tuesday.

The winner has not yet come forward to receive the largest prize payout in Texas Lottery history.

The winning ticket was sold in Cedar Park, at the Lakeline Express Mart at 2004 N. Lakeline Blvd. The store is now eligible to receive a $1 million retailer bonus for making the sale.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn: 6-14-24-42-46, Mega Ball

9.

When the buyer bought the ticket, he or she opted to take the cash value option, meaning that person will receive $157,091,592, as long as the prize is claimed within 180 days.

"We look forward to meeting Texas' newest millionaire, and we are excited to have another Mega Millions jackpot winner here in Texas," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize."

This is the 13th Mega Millions jackpot winner in Texas and the first since October 2016.

The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday. The amount of prize money will reset to $40 million.

