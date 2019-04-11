Lakewood Church pastor John Gray called out on viral Instagram account for $5K sneakers

Pastor John Gray speaks onstage during the BET Presents Super Bowl Gospel attends the BET Presents Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Lakewood Church on February 3, 2017 in Houston.

HOUSTON - An Instagram account is pointing out megachurch ministers’ pricey wardrobe choices.

Called PreachersNSneakers, the account was created on March 18, and has more than 121,000 followers.

The account posts are simple: a photo of a television minister and an item of clothing with its online price tag.

Many of the garments – not all shoes – cost thousands of dollars, according to the posts.

Lakewood Church Associate Pastor John Gray, recently called out for buying his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini, is featured in two recent posts. A pair of red sneakers he wore apparently costs $5,611 in an online auction. Another pair he’s shown wearing while preaching costs about $3,721 in an online auction.

Another post shows Hillsong teaching pastor Nathan Finochio wearing a pair of $1,100 slippers from Gucci.

Sneakers worth more than $200 are fair game, as well as $795 track pants and Gucci belts priced at $450.

The account recently asked followers to avoid harassing those mentioned in the posts.







